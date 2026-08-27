Irumudi Day 6 India Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's film holds well against Toxic, on verge of entering Rs 100 crore club

Irumudi recorded a good hold on Day 6, adding Rs. 12 crore to the tally. That's a 17 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of the Ravi Teja film reached Rs. 99 crore at the Indian box office in 6 days. That said, the movie is on the verge of entering the Rs. 100 crore mark domestically, and close its opening week around Rs. 110 crore or so.

The film lost a big chunk of its showcasing yesterday due to the arrival of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. However, the occupancies shot up, which took it almost on par with the previous day in its home turf.

The Ravi Teja movie was always going to get back its lost showcasing, but now with Toxic getting bad reports, that will happen a lot sooner, likely over the weekend itself. The weekday hold of Irumudi is phenomenal.

Day-wise box office collections of Irumudi are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 17.00 crore 2 Rs. 17.75 crore 3 Rs. 22.25 crore 4 Rs. 15.50 crore 5 Rs. 14.50 crore 6 Rs. 12.00 crore Total Rs. 99.00 crore

So far, the movie has smashed over Rs. 87.75 crore in Telugu markets. It is set to storm past the Rs. 100 crore mark in APTS on Friday. Based on current trends, the movie will cruise past the Rs. 150 Cr mark with ease and likely target Rs. 200 crore in the full run. Irumudi is heading to emerge as a big success at the box office. Let's see how it holds in the coming days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 87.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 41.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 12.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 33.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 8.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 99.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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