Irumudi India Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer holds well on 3rd Saturday, on track to enter Rs 200 crore club

Irumudi continues to perform well at the box office. The Ravi Teja starrer collected Rs. 5.75 crore on its third Saturday, registering a nominal drop of 10 per cent from the previous day. Almost all of its collection came from the Telugu states only.

The running cume of Irumudi reached Rs. 187.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. Of this, around Rs. 169 crore came from its home state. Based on current trends, the Ravi Teja starrer movie is looking to wind up this weekend at around Rs. 193-194 crore. It will enter the Rs. 200 crore club on weekdays at the Indian box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Irumudi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 107.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 68.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 187.25 cr.

It remains on course to do so in the Telugu states as well, though it is no longer a sure thing as it seemed last weekend. Till now, only seven films have managed to gross Rs. 200 crore or more in APTS, and almost all of them, except Baahubali 2, did so with hiked ticket rates. Even Baahubali 2 had hiked ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh, but those 2017 hiked rates are now on par with what the non-hiked rates are today. Irumudi, if and when hit that milestone, will be doing so without hiked ticket rates, meaning its footfalls will be higher than many of those other Rs. 200 crore grosser films.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 169.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 81.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 22.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 65.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 13.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 187.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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