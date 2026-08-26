Irumudi India Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer maintains strong hold on Tuesday, grosses Rs 87 crore in 5 days

Ravi Teja's Irumudi recorded a superb hold at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 14.50 crore on Tuesday, registering a nominal drop of 10 per cent. Interestingly, the movie dropped only 15 per cent from the opening day, which is a rare case for big-budget Telugu films.

The running cume of Irumudi reached Rs. 87 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is worth noting that these numbers have come despite very low ticket prices. The film will be facing a hurdle of competition from Toxic this Wednesday, but given the overwhelmingly positive audience reception, it should hold its ground firmly and continue gaining good traction.

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Day-wise box office collections of Irumudi are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 17.00 crore 2 Rs. 17.75 crore 3 Rs. 22.25 crore 4 Rs. 15.50 crore 5 Rs. 14.50 crore Total Rs. 87.00 crore

The movie collected around Rs. 76.75 crore from the home turf alone. Based on current trends, the film appears to be cruising towards a Rs. 150 crore-plus finish in the Telugu states, with even the Rs. 200 crore mark looking like a realistic possibility if it sustains its momentum.

The Ravi Teja starrer is heading to emerge as a big success at the box office. Let's see how it holds in the coming days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 76.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 37.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 28.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 87.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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