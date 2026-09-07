Irumudi India Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer records strong hold in 3rd weekend, approaches Rs 200 crore club

Irumudi collected Rs. 8.50 crore on its third Sunday, registering a 40 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie wrapped up its third weekend at Rs. 21 crore gross, bringing its 17-day theatrical cume to Rs. 196 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is about to enter the Rs. 200 crore club, probably by Tuesday or Wednesday. That will be a banger total for the film. The movie has already emerged as a huge success for Ravi Teja, whose last few ventures couldn't strike the right chords with the audience.

The day-wise box office collections for Irumudi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 107.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 68.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. Total Rs. 196 cr.

In its home state, the movie took its running cume to Rs. 176.75 crore so far. It remains on course to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in the Telugu states as well, though it is no longer a sure thing as it seemed last weekend.

Till now, only seven films have managed to gross Rs. 200 crore or more in APTS, and almost all of them, except Baahubali 2, did so with hiked ticket rates. Even Baahubali 2 had hiked ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh, but those 2017 hiked rates are now on par with what the non-hiked rates are today. Irumudi, if and when hit that milestone, will be doing so without hiked ticket rates, meaning its footfalls will be higher than many of those other Rs. 200 crore grosser films.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 176.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 83.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 23.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 69.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 14.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 196 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Ravi Kishan's film ROARS globally with Rs 132 crore in 3 days flat