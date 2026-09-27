Irumudi Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's Blockbuster earns Rs. 237 Cr globally

Telugu film Irumudi has closed its box office run, grossing Rs. 237 crore worldwide. The domestic and overseas split stands at Rs. 215 crore and Rs. 22 crore (USD 2.35 million), respectively. The Ravi Teja starrer has grossed Rs. 194 crore in the Telugu states of APTS. At one point, it seemed like the film would cross the Rs. 200 crore mark, but eventually it fell slightly short of it.

Irumudi ranks as the tenth highest-grossing film of all time in the twin states, trailing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sankranthiki Vasthunam by a very slim margin. Having said that, the film has higher admissions, i.e. 1.45 crore, than six of the nine films ahead of it in the list of top grossers, just slightly short of 1.50 crore of Pushpa 2, despite the latter having Rs. 150 crore higher gross. This is because Irumudi was released with normal ticket prices, while all the other films had hiked ticket prices.

The Territorial Breakdown of Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections of Irumudi is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 194.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 91.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 27.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 75.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 16.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 215.00 cr. North America USD 1,775,000 Rest of World USD 575,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,350,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 237.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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