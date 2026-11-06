Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer collects Rs 39 crore in Week 3, grosses Rs 519 crore in 22 days

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, collected Rs. 39 crore in its Week 3, with Rs. 1.50 crore coming from the third Thursday. The movie registered a 60 per cent drop from the previous week. The action drama took its theatrical run to Rs. 518.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the movie dropped on Thursday due to the release of Ramayana. It is expected to see another drop today with Suriya's Scene hitting the cinemas. The next few days will determine how far Jailer 2 can go at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 375.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 104.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 518.75 cr.

The movie has closed its theatrical run in the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Karnataka, and North India belt, with Ramayana pushing it out of the cinemas. It fetched a massive Rs. 202.25 crore in its home market, where it can retain some screens and run for a week.

Outside its home markets, the movie grossed around Rs. 90 crore in the Telugu states, where it ended its run, becoming the second-biggest Kollywood grosser after 2.0. It raked in over Rs. 92.25 crore in Karnataka and Rs. 78.25 crore from Kerala.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 202.25 cr. APTS Rs. 90.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 92.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 78.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 56.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 517.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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