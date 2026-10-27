Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer continues SUPERB trend on 2nd Monday, grosses Rs 454 crore in 12 days

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Jailer 2, maintained a solid trend at the box office. The movie grossed Rs. 10.75 crore on its second Monday, registering a 30 per cent drop from the previous Friday. The 12-day theatrical cume of Jailer 2 reached Rs. 454 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Rajinikanth starrer is expected to keep gaining good traction in the coming days too. The movie is marching towards the Rs. 500 crore club.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 10.75 cr. Total Rs. 454.00 cr.

Breaking it into territories, Jailer 2 fetched over Rs. 170.25 crore in its home market so far. It is heading to enter the Rs. 200 crore club soon in Tamil Nadu. The movie performed very well outside its borders too, with record theatrical runs in Karnataka and Kerala.

It raked in over Rs. 85 crore from the Telugu markets, Rs. 80.50 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 72.25 crore from Kerala. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 46 crore gross.

Globally, Jailer 2 has already became the highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 170.25 cr. APTS Rs. 85.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 80.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 72.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 46.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 454.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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