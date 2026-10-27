Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer continues SUPERB trend on 2nd Monday, grosses Rs 454 crore in 12 days
Rajinikanth's action drama Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, collected Rs. 10.75 crore on its 2nd Monday, maintaining a strong trend at the box office.
Rajinikanth's latest outing, Jailer 2, maintained a solid trend at the box office. The movie grossed Rs. 10.75 crore on its second Monday, registering a 30 per cent drop from the previous Friday. The 12-day theatrical cume of Jailer 2 reached Rs. 454 crore gross at the Indian box office.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Rajinikanth starrer is expected to keep gaining good traction in the coming days too. The movie is marching towards the Rs. 500 crore club.
The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Thursday
|Rs. 67.50 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 42.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 52.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 61.50 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 48.25 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 52.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 31.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 18.50 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 16.00 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 26.00 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 27.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 10.75 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 454.00 cr.
Breaking it into territories, Jailer 2 fetched over Rs. 170.25 crore in its home market so far. It is heading to enter the Rs. 200 crore club soon in Tamil Nadu. The movie performed very well outside its borders too, with record theatrical runs in Karnataka and Kerala.
It raked in over Rs. 85 crore from the Telugu markets, Rs. 80.50 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 72.25 crore from Kerala. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 46 crore gross.
Globally, Jailer 2 has already became the highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time.
The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:
|Territory
|Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 170.25 cr.
|APTS
|Rs. 85.00 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 80.50 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 72.25 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 46.00 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 454.00 cr.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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