Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer drops by 20 per cent on 1st Tuesday, marches towards Rs 475 crore mark

Jailer 2 maintained a good hold at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 8.75 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The Rajinikanth starrer took its running cume to Rs. 462.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is heading to close its second week somewhere around Rs. 480 crore. Based on current trends, the movie is marching towards the Rs. 500 crore mark domestically. In Tamil Nadu, the movie will enter the Rs. 200 crore club in its third weekend, possibly.

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Backed by Sun Pictures, the Rajinikanth starrer has already emerged as the record Tamil grosser in Karnataka and Kerala. It is faring well in Hindi too, marching towards a Rs. 40 crore final. That will be a promising total for a Tamil-dubbed film when it's not released in national chains.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 8.75 cr. Total Rs. 462.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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