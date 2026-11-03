Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer holds well on 3rd Monday, grosses Rs 511 crore in India

Jailer 2 maintained a fair hold at the box office. It collected Rs. 3.75 crore on its third Monday, registering a 35 per cent drop from the third Friday. The 4-day theatrical cume of the third week reached Rs. 32 crore, bringing the entire running cume to Rs. 511.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Backed by Sun Pictures, the Rajinikanth starrer already emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film in India, surpassing the lifetime cume of 2.0. Co-starring S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu and others, the film is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 525 crore or so, depending on how it performs after the release of Ramayana and Scene this Diwali.

The day-wise box office collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 375.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 104.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 511.75 cr.

The Nelson Dilipkumar movie is on the verge of entering the Rs. 200 crore club in Tamil Nadu. It further fetched around Rs. 91 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 89.25 crore from the Telugu markets and Rs. 77.50 crore from Kerala. It also found a significant audience in Hindi and emerged as a Clean Hit venture, without even releasing in national chains.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 199.50 cr. APTS Rs. 89.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 91.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 77.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 54.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 511.75 cr.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set 3 months after the events of the first instalment. Muthuvel Pandian, who now lives a quiet life with his family while secretly infiltrating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, Muthuvel finds himself fighting to protect his loved ones against the ruthless Kalpaks.

Advertisement

How Muthuvel manages to topple the entire network and protect his family is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Advance Bookings Update: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer battles Pre Diwali, Rakes in Rs. 30 Cr in presales