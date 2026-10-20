Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer maintains STRONG hold on 1st Monday, grosses Rs 272 crore in 5 days

Jailer 2 maintained a strong hold at the box office. After smashing a record weekend, it collected Rs. 48.25 crore on its first Monday. The action drama, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, registered a 28 per cent drop from the opening day. The Rajinikanth movie took its 5-day theatrical cume to Rs. 272.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.25 cr. Friday Rs. 42.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.75 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Total Rs. 272.25 cr.

Breaking down its performance, the Tamil action drama crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in its home market. The movie added Rs. 21.75 crore to the tally on its Day 5 (Monday), which is a promising hold for a big film. It is heading to smash over Rs. 200 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Outside its home turf, the movie collected Rs. 51 crore in the Telugu markets. It further fetched around Rs. 48 crore from Kerala and Rs. 45.50 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 26.25 crore to the tally.

The movie is expected to record another solid day today due to the Dussehra holiday. It will keep on gaining good traction for a couple of weeks. Based on current trends, Jailer 2 is on track to emerge as the new Industry Hit of Kollywood cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 101.50 cr. APTS Rs. 51.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 45.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 48.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 26.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 272.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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