Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer records another drop on 2nd Wednesday, approaches Rs 475 crore mark in India

Jailer 2 collected Rs. 6.75 crore on its 2nd Wednesday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie took its second week's cume to Rs. 95.50 crore in 6 days. Allied to its first week of Rs. 374 crore, the movie took its running cume to Rs. 469.50 crore gross at the box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is heading to close this week over Rs. 100 crore mark, which will take its cume to Rs. 475 crore, and then it will march towards Rs. 500 crore at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 8.75 cr. 2nd Wednesda Rs. 6.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 469.50 cr.

Jailer 2 collected Rs. 176.25 crore in its home state alone. It further fetched around Rs. 83.50 crore so far in the Telugu states while the Tamil movie did record business in Karnataka and Kerala, grossing over Rs. 87.50 crore and Rs. 73.75 crore. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 48.50 crore gross.

The Rajinikanth starrer has already emerged as the biggest Kollywood grosser at the worldwide box office.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 176.25 cr. APTS Rs. 83.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 87.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 73.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 48.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 469.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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