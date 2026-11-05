Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth's blockbuster film holds well on 3rd Wednesday, grosses Rs. 517 crore in 20 days

Rajinikanth's blockbuster action drama, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its third Wednesday. It registered a 10 per cent drop from the previous day. It took its third week's cume to Rs. 37.50 crore in six days. It is heading to close this week at the Rs. 40 crore mark, which will take its entire running cume to Rs. 520 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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There will be a drop today with the release of Ramayana, and then on Friday, Scene releases, which should lead to another big drop. That said, the movie will enter its final phase from there on. The Rajinikanth starrer has already emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time.

The day-wise box office collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 375.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 104.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 517.25 cr.

Jailer 2 crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in its home market. It further performed very well in Kerala and Karnataka, where it fetched around Rs. 78 crore and Rs. 92 crore, respectively. It also grossed around Rs. 90 crore from the Telugu markets. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 56 crore so far.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 201.25 cr. APTS Rs. 90.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 92.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 78.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 56.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 517.25 cr.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set 3 months after the events of the first instalment. Muthuvel Pandian, who now lives a quiet life with his family while secretly infiltrating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, Muthuvel finds himself fighting to protect his loved ones against the ruthless Kalpaks.

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How Muthuvel manages to topple the entire network and protect his family is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.