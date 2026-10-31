Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth's star vehicle smashes Rs 6 crore on 3rd Friday, grosses Rs 487 crore in 16 days

Jailer 2 maintained a good hold on its 3rd Friday, adding Rs. 6 crore to the tally. It registered a drop of 60 per cent from the previous Friday. The action drama, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, took its entire theatrical run to Rs. 486.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Rajinikanth starrer is likely to see big growth on Saturday and Sunday and surpass the Rs. 500 crore mark by the end of its third weekend. It will become the second ever Tamil film to achieve this feat after 2.0. How far it can go from there on will depend on its hold on the following days and then against the Diwali releases: Ramayana, Scene and others.

The day-wise box office collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 375.75 cr. Week 2 Rs. 104.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. Total Rs. 486.50 cr.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 has collected Rs. 187.50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone so far and is poised to cross Rs. 200 crore in full run. The movie fared well in Karnataka and Kerala, where it fetched record numbers. It raked in over Rs. 86.50 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 75 crore from God's own land. The movie did a good business of Rs. 87.50 crore in Telugu markets; however, a lot more was expected.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 187.50 cr. APTS Rs. 87.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 86.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 75.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 50.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 486.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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