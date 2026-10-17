Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer gross Rs. 84 Cr worldwide on second day, Rs. 208 Cr cume

Jailer 2 collected Rs. 41 crore approx at the Indian box office on its second day. That marks a 38 per cent drop from opening day, which, for a South Indian film that opened big, is a phenomenal hold. The two-day cumulative box office collections stand at Rs. 108 crore approx, with the film headed for Rs. 200 crore plus four-day extended weekend.

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The film had an even better hold overseas, where it grossed USD 4.50 million / Rs. 43 crore on Friday. That adds up to Rs. 84 crore approx day and Rs. 209 crore total worldwide.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 66.75 cr. Friday Rs. 41.25 cr. Total Rs. 108.00 cr.

These strong second-day holds have set the film to be a massive BLOCKBUSTER; for that matter, it looks poised to be the biggest grosser ever in the history of Kollywood. The film should score Rs. 100 crore plus worldwide on Saturday and Sunday, which means over Rs. 400 crore extended weekend. Not to forget, there are Dusshera/Puja holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

So if all goes well, the film should be closing in on the Rs. 500 crore mark by then. That would put it just about Rs. 100 crore short of the original Jailer and Rs. 150 crore short of the incumbent INDUSTRY HIT, 2.0. Now remember, the original Jailer went on to add nearly Rs. 300 crore after its first six days…

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The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 37.50 cr. APTS Rs. 22.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 20.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 20.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 8.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 108.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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