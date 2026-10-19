Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth posts the biggest debut for Kollywood with over Rs. 400 Cr worldwide

Jailer 2 has posted the biggest international opening for a Kollywood film, grossing USD 18.70 million over a four-day extended weekend and surpassing the previous best, Leo, which grossed USD 18 million at historical forex rates. Combined with Rs. 224 crore domestically, the worldwide weekend amounted to Rs. 402 crore approx. This also ranks as the biggest debut for a Kollywood film, bettering Rs. 371 crore of Coolie from last year.

Internationally, the outperformer for the film is the Middle East and, within that, the UAE, where it is one of the biggest openings of all time and has already become the biggest Kollywood film of all time. Other than that, the film saw strong returns from North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Tamil hotspots like Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka, although the latter probably could have been a bit higher.

More importantly, the film had a strong trend over the weekend, which bodes well for its full run. For one, the film looks certain to surpass USD 25 million, which will be a new benchmark for Kollywood. There is a shot at USD 30 million as well, but that will require some robust holds in the coming days and weeks. A realistic target for now is USD 28-29 million.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 4,135,000 Canada USD 735,000 Australia USD 990,000 New Zealand USD 100,000 Middle East USD 6,360,000 Malaysia USD 2,250,000 Singapore USD 935,000 Sri Lanka USD 500,000 United Kingdom USD 1,550,000 Germany USD 350,000 France USD 150,000 Rest of Europe USD 450,000 Rest of World USD 175,000 OVERSEAS USD 18,680,000

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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