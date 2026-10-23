Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer closes its extended week at Rs. 374 Cr in India, Set to cross Rs. 600 Cr worldwide today

Jailer 2 held up well on its first largely normal working day. While a few centres continued to see a minor holiday impact, it was nothing significant. The superstar Rajinikanth starrer grossed Rs. 18.50 crore approx on Thursday, a 40 per cent drop from the previous day. That brings its eight-day extended first week to a close at Rs. 374 crore approx, the biggest ever for Kollywood, surpassing Rs. 365 crore by 2.0 in 2018.

Overseas, the film has grossed USD 22 million / Rs. 209 crore approx, for a total of Rs. 583 crore approx worldwide. It is set to cross the Rs. 600 crore milestone today and, by Sunday, is expected to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time worldwide.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. Total Rs. 374.00 cr.

Breaking down its performance across territories, Jailer 2 has already emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film ever in both Kerala and Karnataka. In the Telugu states, it currently ranks third behind 2.0 and Jailer. Given its strong hold, it appears well on course to overtake both and could become the first Kollywood film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in the territory.

In its home state of Tamil Nadu, the film has collected Rs. 139 crore approx so far, the third-highest eight-day total after Leo (Rs. 173 crore) and The GOAT (Rs. 142 crore). However, Jailer 2 is showing a stronger trend than both at the same stage. As such, one would expect it to surpass The GOAT at least, if not Leo as well, although that is not a given, as The GOAT enjoyed an exceptionally strong run after its opening week. Nevertheless, it is certain to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark and enter the top four grosser in the state. What’s it position will be in the top four, will get a lot clearer in the coming week.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 139.00 cr. APTS Rs. 71.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 64.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 63.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 36.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 374.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.