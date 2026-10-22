Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer continues outstanding run on Wednesday, Rises to Rs. 350 Cr plus in 7 days in India

Jailer 2 continues its outstanding run at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 31.50 crore approx on Wednesday. While the holiday period officially ended on Tuesday, there was still some holiday boost in play yesterday, particularly in Karnataka, where it was a proper holiday. Things get back to normal today, so there will be a drop in business, but with the sort of momentum the film is carrying, it will still be a huge day.

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The seven-day cumulative box office collections for the Rajinikanth starrer stand at Rs. 355.50 crore approx. The extended first week is headed towards Rs. 375 crore or so.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Total Rs. 355.50 cr.

The film is a huge BLOCKBUSTER, particularly in Southern states other than Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, it is already the biggest Tamil film of all time, surpassing Leo. It will cross Jailer in Karnataka in a day or two, and APTS should be done eventually.

The way it has performed in these three states, especially Kerala and Karnataka, one would expect it to cross the Rs. 250 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. However, that seems unlikely. So far, the film has grossed Rs. 132 crore approx in the state, with Rs. 10 crore coming yesterday. It is racing towards the Rs. 200 crore mark. The second weekend will clarify how much higher it could go from there.

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The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 132.25 cr. APTS Rs. 67.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 60.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 60.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 34.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 355.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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