Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer posts an excellent first weekend of Rs. 224 Cr in India

Jailer 2 ended its four-day extended weekend on a high note, with the film collecting Rs. 62 crore approx on Sunday. The growth from Saturday was very healthy at around 20 per cent. With that, the Rajinikanth starrer has grossed Rs. 224 crore approx in India, which is the third-highest of all time, practically second tied with Coolie (Rs. 224.25 crore), for a Kollywood film.

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The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.25 cr. Friday Rs. 42.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.75 cr. Total Rs. 224.00 cr.

Breaking down its performance, the film grossed nearly Rs. 80 crore in Tamil Nadu. While Thursday opening was below expectations for the sequel to a mega blockbuster, the film displayed an exceptional upward trajectory over the weekend. On Sunday, it grossed Rs. 23 crore approx, which was higher than its opening day. This almost never happens for a big South Indian film, so this bodes really well for its long-run prospects. The film should have two more Rs. 20 crore days, and from there it will be on course to Rs. 200 crore final.

Elsewhere, the film continued to be strong in Karnataka and Kerala. The Telugu states had a strong trend over the weekend as well. The Hindi dubbed version is having a mini breakout of sorts with the film netting Rs. 15 crore plus from a Rs. 3 crore opening day. If the film had released in national chains, this could have been closer to Rs. 25 crore nett, probably.

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The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 79.75 cr. APTS Rs. 43.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 39.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 40.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 22.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 224.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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