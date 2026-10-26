Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer rises to Rs. 443 Cr in India after a strong 2nd weekend

Jailer 2 collected Rs. 27.25 crore approx on its 2nd Sunday, wrapping up its 2nd weekend at just over Rs. 69 crore approx. The week-on-week drop is around 55 per cent, which is a superb hold for a South Indian film, more so for one which opened as big as Jailer 2 did. The twelve-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 443 crore approx. It ranks as the 2nd highest-grossing Kollywood film in India, trailing just behind 2.0. Soon, it is going to take the top spot.

Jailer 2 is already the biggest Kollywood film of all time worldwide, surpassing 2.0 (Rs. 663 crore), with a worldwide gross of Rs. 690 crore approx. More on this in a detailed story later today.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 27.25 cr. Total Rs. 443.25 cr.

Breaking down its business in India, the film has grossed Rs. 166 crore approx in Tamil Nadu, firmly on course to Rs. 200 crore plus full run. The performance outside Tamil Nadu is better, with Karnataka and Kerala already having the biggest grosses for a Kollywood film. It is going to topple 2.0 in Telugu states soon as well, now being less than Rs. 10 crore short of the record #s.

Last but not least, the Hindi dubbed version has also performed well, despite release limitations. So far, it has earned Rs. 33 crore nett in India and will likely close over Rs. 40 crore nett, which is a very good sum for a dubbed film with little to no spending, missing release in the high-collecting national chains.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 166.25 cr. APTS Rs. 83.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 78.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 71.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 44.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 443.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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