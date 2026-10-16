Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer scores overseas, grossing Rs. 124 Cr worldwide on first day

Jailer 2 has grossed USD 6 million / Rs. 57 crore approx internationally on its opening day, including previews in North America. Combined with Rs. 67 crore approx in India, the worldwide first day amounted to Rs. 124 crore approx. That ranks as the third-highest opening day for a Kollywood film after Coolie (Rs. 151 crore) and Leo (Rs. 143 crore).

Just like in India, the film saw very good walk-up business, as from pre-sales it seemed like the first day would reach around USD 5 million, but it has ended up clearing USD 6 million. The film has performed well across the board, with standout performers being the Middle East and the United States.

The film is carrying good reports, which should enable it to hold well over the weekend. The original film opened to USD 4.70 million on its first day and USD 15 million over the weekend in 2023, eventually closing at USD 23 million. Here, the extended weekend should be comfortably over USD 15 million, likely reaching around USD 16-17 million. From there, it will aim to clear USD 25 million in the full run, which will make it the biggest Tamil film overseas.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office Collections of Jailer 2 is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 1,725,000 Canada USD 325,000 Australia - NZ USD 300,000 Middle East USD 1,825,000 Malaysia USD 500,000 Singapore USD 200,000 Sri Lanka USD 125,000 United Kingdom USD 500,000 Rest of Europe USD 450,000 Rest of World USD 75,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,025,000

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer locks in a superb Rs. 67 Cr first day in India