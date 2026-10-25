Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer tops Rs. 400 Cr in India in 10 days

Jailer 2 had a superb 2nd Saturday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 26 crore approx. This marks a 60 per cent growth from the previous day. The week-on-week drop is 50 per cent, which is a fantastic hold for a South Indian film, more so when a film has done as big business initially as Jailer 2 has done.

After ten days in release, the Rajinikanth starrer has grossed Rs. 416 crore approx. It has become the fourth Tamil film to gross over Rs. 400 crore, after 2.0, Jailer and Leo. Currently, it ranks second behind 2.0; it should reach the top place before the end of its run.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Total Rs. 416.00 cr.

Among other benchmarks, the film crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, remaining firmly on course to Rs. 200 crore in full run.

The most impressive performer remains Karnataka, where it is headed for a final total of over Rs. 90 crore, a figure that would be higher than several major pan-India blockbusters, including Pushpa 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Jawan.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 155.50 cr. APTS Rs. 78.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 72.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 67.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 41.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 416.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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