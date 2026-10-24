Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer tops Rs. 600 Cr worldwide with a strong 2nd Friday

Jailer 2 started its 2nd week with a strong Rs. 16 crore approx at the Indian box office on Friday. That is a drop of 15 per cent from the previous day, which is a solid hold coming off a long holiday period. After nine days in theatres, its domestic total has reached Rs. 390 crore approx, and it is set to cross the Rs. 400 crore milestone today.

Speaking of milestones, the film hit the Rs. 600 crore mark worldwide, with a total of Rs. 609 crore approx so far. In the process, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of the first Jailer and is goimg to overtake Leo today. By the end of Sunday, the film is on track to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time, overtaking 2.0.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. Total Rs. 390.00 cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 6.25 crore on its 2nd Friday, which was higher than Leo (Rs. 6 crore) but lower than The GOAT (Rs. 7 crore). It will cross the Rs. 150 crore mark today and remains on course to cross Rs. 200 crore.

The most impressive performer remains Karnataka, where it grossed over Rs. 3 crore yesterday, which is close to double that of the first Jailer. The film is now heading for a final total of over Rs. 90 crore in the state, a figure that would be higher than several major pan-India blockbusters, including Pushpa 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Jawan.

The Territorial Breakdown of Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 145.25 cr. APTS Rs. 74.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 67.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 65.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 38.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 390.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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