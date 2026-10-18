Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer has another century day on Saturday, 3 days Rs. 316 Cr

Jailer 2 had a fantastic Saturday at the Indian box office as the film collected Rs. 52.50 crore approx, a growth of 30 per cent from the previous day. The growth was robust all across the board, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Hindi belt increasing the most. With this, the Rajinikanth starrer has amassed Rs. 162 crore approx over its first three days. The film is expected to witness another surge on Sunday, with its four-day extended opening weekend likely to finish in the vicinity of Rs. 220 crore.

The film scored a century day globally on Saturday, with USD 5.50 million / Rs. 52 crore approx coming from overseas markets. Notably, Jailer 2 has become the first Kollywood film to record two Rs. 100 crore days, setting a new benchmark. It remains to be seen whether the film can extend that record to three days with another century day on Sunday.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 56.75 cr. APTS Rs. 31.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 29.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 29.25 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 15.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 162.00 cr. OVERSEAS Rs. 154.50 cr.

(USD 16.25 M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 316.50 cr.

Jailer 2 is poised to be the biggest grosser ever in the history of Kollywood. The three-day worldwide collection stands at Rs. 316 crore approx, with the extended weekend set to be Rs. 400 crore plus. Not to forget, there are Dusshera/Puja holidays on Monday and Tuesday. So if all goes well, the film should be closing in on the Rs. 500 crore mark by then. That would put it just about Rs. 100 crore short of the original Jailer and Rs. 150 crore short of the incumbent INDUSTRY HIT, 2.0. Now remember, the original Jailer went on to add nearly Rs. 300 crore after its first six days…

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer gross Rs. 84 Cr worldwide on second day, Rs. 208 Cr cume