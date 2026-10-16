Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer locks in a superb Rs. 67 Cr first day in India

Tamil film Jailer 2 had a superb opening day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 67 crore approx. It marks the third-biggest opening day of Rajinikanth's career, behind Coolie (Rs. 75.25 crore) and 2.0 (Rs. 70 crore). Overall, it stands as the fourth-highest opening day in Kollywood history, with Leo continuing to hold the top spot at Rs. 77 crore.

The overseas numbers are pouring in, with the opening day including previews looking like they will be close to USD 6 million. That would put the global first day north of Rs. 120 crore. An update on the same will be made later in the day.

The film saw very strong momentum during the day yesterday. When it started in the morning, a Rs. 60 crore day seemed likely, but it pushed that number closer to Rs. 70 crore. The standout performers for the film were Kerala and Karnataka, where the film took the biggest opening day ever for a Tamil film, surpassing Leo in both places. The Telugu states also delivered a solid start, while the Hindi version posted a commendable opening considering it did not release in the national chains.

In the home state of Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 22 crore approx, which is no doubt a big number, but there was potential for more. What’s good is that this number seemed like it would be closer to Rs. 20 crore when the day started, but it managed to go higher than that, and this bodes well for its long-run prospects. The film is set to enjoy an extended weekend with holidays on weekdays.

The Territorial Breakdown for Opening Day Box Office of Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 22.00 cr. APTS Rs. 14.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 14.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 12.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 66.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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