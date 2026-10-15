Jailer 2 Box Office Early Trends: Superstar Rajinikanth delivers Rs. 100 Cr plus opening day worldwide

Jailer 2 is off to a thunderous opening today. The Superstar Rajinikanth starrer has raked in over Rs. 100 crore globally, with what looks like Rs. 110 crore approx opening day. The film is looking to collect over Rs. 65 crore in India, and the overseas box office is expected to be around USD 5 million. All these numbers could potentially grow when the actuals arrive tomorrow morning.

Jailer 2 saw a strong movement in current sales today. Based on the advances, the expectations were for a first day of around Rs. 60 crore, but propped up by good word of mouth from early shows, the film picked up steam during the day and could now even get close to the Rs. 70 crore mark. The best performers are Kerala and Karnataka, both of which saw the best first day ever for a Tamil film.

The opening could have been a bit better in Tamil Nadu, which seems like an underperformer, especially considering the film is a sequel to a mega blockbuster. Although, if one looks at the track record of the sequels to mega blockbusters in Tamil Nadu (read Indian 2, 2.0, Chandramukhi 2 and so on), this does not look that bad. The good thing is that reception is seemingly good, so the film can pick up from here and sustain.

Looking ahead, Jailer 2 is well-positioned to capitalise on a four-day extended opening weekend, followed by the Dussehra/Puja holiday on weekdays. By the end of this, the film will have a massive number in the vault, and then it's the legs which will determine where it will ultimately land.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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