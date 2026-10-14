Jailer 2 Box Office Preview: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer rakes in big advance, Set for Rs. 100 Cr plus opening day

The sequel to the 2023 mega blockbuster Jailer arrives tomorrow, with the film racking up big pre-sales. At the time of writing, the Rajinikanth starrer has raked in Rs. 32 crore approx at the Indian box office for the first day and is closing in on the Rs. 50 crore mark for the four-day extended weekend. By the end of the day, the tally should surpass Rs. 35 crore for the first day and the half-century mark for the weekend.

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Additionally, the film has over USD 3 million coming from overseas markets, giving it over Rs. 60 crore for the first day advance worldwide. The final number should be around Rs. 70 crore.

The best response to the pre-sales is probably in Kerala and Karnataka, in both of which the original film was the biggest Tamil film at the time of release. Even outside India, the Middle East has strong advance, where there is a big Malyali diaspora presence. The home state of Tamil Nadu has big advances as well, although they probably could have been better, especially considering the sequel factor.

All in, Jailer 2 is set for a big opening tomorrow, with the first day likely to exceed the Rs. 100 crore mark. Then it's on the reception to see how high it could go; expectations will be to match or, better yet, exceed the original film, which grossed over Rs. 600 crore worldwide in 2023. The inside reports are said to be positive, so that’s a good thing. The wait is now for the actual audiences to give the stamp of approval, which should be known by tomorrow morning.

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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