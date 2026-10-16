Jailer 2 Early Box Office Trends: Rajinikanth starrer has an outstanding 2nd day, Emerges Blockbuster, Industry HIT in play

Jailer 2 is shaping up to be a massive BLOCKBUSTER, with the film registering an exceptional hold on its second day. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to collect over Rs. 40 crore on Friday in India, a drop of around 40 per cent from its opening day. For a South Indian film that opened big, that's a phenomenal hold. Overseas, the film is displaying similar strength and is on course to gross over USD 4 million on Friday. Combined, the worldwide second-day total is expected to be over Rs. 75 crore, an outstanding number by any measure.

Coming back to India, Tamil Nadu was sort of an underperformer on the first day, but it has held remarkably well today, seeing a drop of sub-30 per cent. In comparison, the original film was higher than 30 per cent back in 2023. The two dubbed versions, Telugu and Hindi, have also held well today. Karnataka and Kerala were outstanding on the very first day and have maintained that momentum today as well.

The Rajinikanth starrer will be over Rs. 200 crore after two days. Since the film is collecting over Rs. 75 crore on Friday, it could very well be aiming for Rs. 100 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The advances for tomorrow sure look that way. This means the four-day extended weekend could clear the Rs. 400 crore mark worldwide, or at the very least within touching distance. Not to forget, there are Dusshera/Puja holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

So if all goes well, the film should be closing in on the Rs. 500 crore mark by then. That would put it just about Rs. 100 crore short of the original Jailer and Rs. 150 crore short of the incumbent INDUSTRY HIT, 2.0. Now remember, the original Jailer went on to add nearly Rs. 300 crore after its first six days…

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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