Jailer 2 Emerges Biggest Kollywood Film of All Time: Superstar Rajinikanth's unparalleled dominance continue

Jailer 2 has emerged as the biggest Kollywood film of all time, or as it is said in South Indian trade parlance, an INDUSTRY HIT. The Superstar Rajinikanth starrer has grossed Rs. 443 crore approx in India and USD 26 million / Rs. 247 crore approx internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 690 crore approx. With this, Jailer 2 has surpassed the long-standing record of 2.0, which had grossed Rs. 663 crore worldwide in 2018, ascending to the summit.

A look at the list of Kollywood industry hits further underlines Rajinikanth's unparalleled dominance. Every industry hit of the 21st century has been headlined by the Superstar. Even in the 1990s, the only non-Rajinikanth industry hit was Indian; every other one, including the likes of Baasha, Thalapathi and Annamalai, featured Rajinikanth in the lead. The list extended before that as well, though the earlier decades also saw industry hits led by legends such as Sivaji Ganesan, M.G. Ramachandran and Kamal Haasan.

The first industry hit for Rajinikanth was probably sometime in the 80s, and now the latest has come in 2026. That is a span of nearly 50 years. This kind of longevity and a sustained box office supremacy across multiple generations is rarely seen. You have another megastar like Mohanlal delivering industry hits in Mollywood, which is highly commendable. However, in Mollywood, there are others giving industry hits as well, including the two very recent ones, Lokah and Bethelham Kudumba Unit. Rajinikanth has largely stood on top alone for the last 35 years.

The list of Kollywood Industry Hits since 1990 is as follows:

Title Year Gross Thalapathi 1991 Mannan 1992 Annamalai 1992 Baashha 1995 Indian 1996 Rs. 65.00 cr. Chandramukhi 2005 Rs. 80.00 cr. Sivaji 2007 Rs. 146.00 cr. Endhiran 2010 Rs. 292.00 cr. 2.0 2018 Rs. 663.00 cr. Jailer 2 2026 Rs. 690.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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