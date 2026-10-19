Jailer 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth starrer emerges SUCCESS, storms Rs 15 crore plus in first weekend

Jailer 2 continues its impressive run at the Hindi box office, recording a solid trend on its fourth day in theatres. The Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs. 5.25 crore nett on Day 4, registering another jump over its previous day's earnings.

With this, the film's four-day Hindi box office collection stands at Rs. 15.65 crore nett. That's a strong start for the film, especially considering that it hasn't been released in the major national cinema chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

The film has shown encouraging growth over the weekend. After opening at Rs. 3.15 crore nett on Friday, collections dipped to Rs. 3 crore nett on Saturday before jumping to Rs. 4.25 crore nett on Day 3. Sunday brought in another boost, with the film adding Rs. 5.25 crore nett to its tally.

What's particularly impressive is how quickly Jailer 2 has surpassed the lifetime Hindi collection of its predecessor. The original Jailer collected around Rs. 7.5 crore nett in the Hindi market, while the sequel has already managed to collect more than double that amount in its first weekend alone.

The absence of a release in national chains makes this performance all the more noteworthy. Despite the limitation, the film has managed to maintain a solid upward trajectory through its opening weekend.

The Day-wise Box office collections of Jailer 2 (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.15 crore 2 Rs. 3.00 crore 3 Rs. 4.25 crore 4 Rs. 5.25 crore Total Rs. 15.65 crore nett

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set 3 months after the events of the first instalment. Muthuvel Pandian, who now lives a quiet life with his family while secretly infiltrating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, Muthuvel finds himself fighting to protect his loved ones against the ruthless Kalpaks.

How Muthuvel manages to topple the entire network and protect his family is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer collects STRONG Rs 4.25 crore on Day 3, targets Rs 15 crore opening weekend