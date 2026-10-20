Jailer 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer passes Monday test with flying colors, nears Rs 20 crore mark

Jailer 2 maintained a strong hold on its first Monday. The movie collected Rs. 3 to 3.25 crore yesterday in Hindi, taking its total cume to Rs.18.65 crore nett. That's almost similar to its opening day. The Rajinikanth starrer met with positive reception among the audience, which is why it is performing very well at the box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie hasn't been released in the National Chains. Had it been a full-fledged release, the opening week figure would have been 30-50 per cent more.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to see good growth on Tuesday, thanks to the Dussehra holiday. It is likely to record Rs 5 crore plus on Tuesday. The movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 27 to 29 crore.

Jailer 2 has already emerged as a successful venture in Hindi. The movie is expected to keep gaining traction in Hindi until the next big release, Ramayana.

The Day-wise Box office collections of Jailer 2 (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.15 crore 2 Rs. 3.00 crore 3 Rs. 4.25 crore 4 Rs. 5.25 crore 5 Rs. 3 - 3.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 18.65 crore nett

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set 3 months after the events of the first instalment. Muthuvel Pandian, who now lives a quiet life with his family while secretly infiltrating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, Muthuvel finds himself fighting to protect his loved ones against the ruthless Kalpaks.

How Muthuvel manages to topple the entire network and protect his family is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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