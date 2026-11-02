Jailer 2 (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer action drama collects Rs 3.75 in 3rd Weekend, targets under Rs 45 crore finish

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, collected Rs. 3.75 crore in its third weekend, with Rs. 1.50 crore coming on Sunday. The action drama, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, took its running cume to Rs. 42 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

Co-starring S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu and others, the Tamil-language dubbed film has already emerged as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film in Hindi. The movie is heading to close its entire run under the Rs. 45 crore nett mark in Hindi, with the arrival of Ramayana this Thursday.

The Rajinikanth movie emerged as a big Hit in Hindi, despite not releasing in national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Had the film received a full-fledged release in the North belt with solid promotions, it would have scored at least Rs. 100 crore nett in Hindi and even more.

The Day-wise Box office collections of Jailer 2 (Hindi) are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 27.25 crore Week 2 Rs. 11.00 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 0.90 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.35 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 42 crore nett

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set 3 months after the events of the first instalment. Muthuvel Pandian, who now lives a quiet life with his family while secretly infiltrating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, Muthuvel finds himself fighting to protect his loved ones against the ruthless Kalpaks.

How Muthuvel manages to topple the entire network and protect his family is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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