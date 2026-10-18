Jailer 2 (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer collects STRONG Rs 4.25 crore on Day 3, targets Rs 15 crore opening weekend

Jailer 2 collected Rs. 4.25 crore on its Day 3 (Saturday), registering a 40 per cent spike from the previous day. The three-day theatrical cume of the Rajinikanth starrer reached Rs. 10.40 crore nett at the Hindi box office. That's a superb hold, to say the least.

There will be Dussehra holidays on Monday and Tuesday, so that should bring another Rs. 7-8 crore nett in the next two days. Based on current trends, the extended first week should be over Rs. 25 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

It needs to be seen how Jailer 2 holds in the coming weeks, but a Rs. 40 crore nett final seems doable here. That will be a fantastic result considering the film hasn't released in the high-collecting national chains. A proper release in these chains could have potentially led to 50-60% higher collections.

The Kollywood film industry continues to operate like amateurs, sidelining the biggest theatrical market of the country. This is also the reason why they are stuck behind Tollywood; for that matter, even Sandalwood biggies have a higher ceiling.

The Day-wise Box office collections of Jailer 2 (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.15 crore 2 Rs. 3.00 crore 3 Rs. 4.25 crore Total Rs. 10.40 crore nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer has another century day on Saturday, 3 days Rs. 316 Cr