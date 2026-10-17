Jailer 2 (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer holds well on Friday; Netts Rs 5.25 crore in 2 days

Jailer 2 remained steady on its Day 2 at the Hindi box office. The Rajinikanth starrer collected another Rs. 2.50-2.60 crore on its second day, bringing the two-day theatrical cume to Rs. 5.25 crore nett in Hindi. The Tamil-dubbed film released in Hindi, skipping the national chains. Had the movie released in PVR Inox and Cinepolis too, it would have recorded a much better run. So far, it seems like a lost opportunity for the makers.

Nevertheless, the action drama is doing well at the box office, thanks to its positive reception among the audience. The movie is expected to grow in Hindi and end its theatrical run on a positive note. Jailer 2 is facing several new releases in Hindi, including Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, and others.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 should aim to top the final cume of the OG Jailer by the end of its first week. For the unversed, the 2023 released movie had collected Rs. 15.75 crore in its full run. It will be interesting to see how the Rajinikanth film performs ahead.

Box office collection of Jailer 2 (Hindi) is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.75 crore 2 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 5.25 crore nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Early Box Office Trends: Rajinikanth starrer has an outstanding 2nd day, Emerges Blockbuster, Industry HIT in play