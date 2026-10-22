Jailer 2 (Hindi) Day 7 Box Office: Rajinikanth's film holds well on Wednesday, smashes Rs 25 crore in 7 days

Jailer 2 collected Rs. 2.50 crore on Wednesday in Hindi, registering a 45 per cent drop from the Dussehra holiday. The movie took its 7-day theatrical cume to Rs. 25.50 crore nett at the Hindi box office. The action drama, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is heading to close its extended opening week at Rs. 28 crore or so.

That's a phenomenal hold for a Tamil-dubbed movie, that too without releasing in the top national chains. Had it been a full-fledged release, it would have scored around Rs. 40 crore in its first week. Considering how the movie is performing, it is expected to keep gaining traction for the next few weeks, until the next big release, Ramayana.

Based on current trends, Jailer 2 has the potential to smash over Rs. 50 to 60 crore nett in its full run in Hindi. Let's see how the film performs in the coming days.

The Day-wise Box office collections of Jailer 2 (Hindi) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.15 crore 2 Rs. 2.85 crore 3 Rs. 4.25 crore 4 Rs. 5.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.00 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 25.50 crore nett

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set 3 months after the events of the first instalment. Muthuvel Pandian, who now lives a quiet life with his family while secretly infiltrating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, Muthuvel finds himself fighting to protect his loved ones against the ruthless Kalpaks.

How Muthuvel manages to topple the entire network and protect his family is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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