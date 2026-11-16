Thalaivar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 exhausted its entire theatrical run in Hindi on a phenomenal note. The action drama, directed by Nelson, collected Rs. 43.85 crore in its first three weeks. However, it dropped severely from the 4th week onwards due to the arrival of Ramayana in cinemas. Still, it managed to have an extended run in the 4th and 5th weeks in Gujarat during the holiday period.

The movie added Rs. 80 lakh in Week 4 and Rs. 30 lakh in the first three days of Week 5, taking the entire theatrical cume to Rs. 44.95 crore nett (Rs. 54 crore gross) at the Hindi box office. That's a solid total for the film.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the Rajinikanth movie emerged as the second highest-grossing Tamil-dubbed film in Hindi ever, that too, without releasing in the national chains. The top spot belongs to another Rajinikanth starrer, 2.0, which was a much wider release in Hindi due to Akshay Kumar playing the antagonist.

Had Jailer 2 opted for a full-fledged release in Hindi with proper promotions, it would have scored even Rs. 100 crore nett or beyond. Also, that would have increased its chances of hitting Rs. 1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, the movie ended its worldwide theatrical run at the Rs. 800 crore gross mark.

The Day-wise Box office collections of Jailer 2 (Hindi) are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 27.35 crore Week 2 Rs. 10.90 crore Week 3 Rs. 5.60 crore Week 4 Rs. 0.80 crore Week 5 Rs. 0.30 crore (3 days) Total Rs. 44.95 crore nett

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set 3 months after the events of the first instalment. Muthuvel Pandian, who now lives a quiet life with his family while secretly infiltrating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, Muthuvel finds himself fighting to protect his loved ones against the ruthless Kalpaks.

How Muthuvel manages to topple the entire network and protect his family is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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