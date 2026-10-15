Jailer 2 (Hindi) Opening Day Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer hits Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday; Aims at strong weekend trend

Jailer 2 has finally released in cinemas. The Rajinikanth starrer stormed over a banger opening at the box office globally. It also found significant audience in Hindi. As per estimates, the movie collected Rs. 2.75 crore nett (Rs. 3.30 crore gross) on its opening day at the Hindi box office. That came when the film skipped National chains in North India. Had the film released in PVR Inox and Cinepolis too, it would have smashed a Rs. 5 crore opening easily in Hindi.

The movie recorded a better opening than its prequel in Hindi. The 2023 released OG Jailer had collected Rs. 1.75 crore gross on its Day 1. However, the first installment had very limited release in the North belt, as it was facing Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Despite the clash, the Tamil action drama grossed Rs. 15.75 crore in the North market. Jailer 2 is looking to surpass this mark and set a new high.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 met with mainly positive reception among the audience. It is expected to see a big surge in its collections over the weekend. However, the movie will face multiple new Hindi releases like Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli, and others. It will be interesting to see how the Rajinikanth film performs ahead.

Box office collection of Jailer 2 (Hindi) is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 2.75 crore nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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