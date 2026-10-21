Jailer 2 India Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer adds Rs 52 crore on Dussehra holiday, smashes Rs 325 crore in 6 days

Jailer 2 added an outstanding Tuesday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 52.75 crore approx. This marks a growth of nearly 10% from Monday. There was a holiday for Dussehra, which led to this increase. The six-day running collection stands at a sensational Rs. 325 crore approx.

While the holiday period ended yesterday, there will be some leftover boost today as well, with things returning to normal on Thursday. Having said that, the Rajinikanth film is carrying massive momentum, so it should continue to collect in a big way. Jailer 2 is racing to become the biggest Kollywood film of all time.

The day-wise box office collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.25 cr. Friday Rs. 42.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.75 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.75 cr. Total Rs. 325.00 cr.

The territorial figures after six days are huge. Telugu states, Karnataka, and Kerala- all three have grossed over Rs. 50 crore. The only other Tamil film to do this was the original Jailer. Even the Hindi-dubbed version has impressed, and the Hindi belt should eventually hit the Rs. 50 crore mark, including the Tamil version.

The home state of Tamil Nadu started a bit low but is now amongst top earners. Where it ends up in the all-time list is to be seen, but it is certainly going to be over the Rs. 200 crore mark.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor & Yash starrer shows great early momentum; Sells 12,000 ticket in 6 hours