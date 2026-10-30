Jailer 2 India Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer adds Week 2 over Rs 100 crore, grosses Rs 475 crore in 15 days

Jailer 2 is holding up well at the box office. The action drama collected Rs. 5.50 crore on its 2nd Thursday, registering a 70 per cent drop from the previous Thursday. This took its two-week theatrical cume to Rs. 475 crore gross at the Indian box office, with Rs. 101 crore coming in the second week.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Rajinikanth-led star vehicle is expected to grow in its third weekend and run until the Diwali releases arrive. Jailer 2 is on track to smash over the Rs. 500 crore mark soon in India. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds against the Diwali releases: Ramayana, Scene and others.

The Rajinikanth starrer has already emerged as a big blockbuster, becoming the new Industry Hit for Tamil cinema.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 8.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 5.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 475 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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