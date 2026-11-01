Jailer 2 India Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth's mass actioner smashes Rs 10.50 crore on 3rd Saturday, on verge of entering Rs 500 crore club

Jailer 2 collected Rs. 10.50 crore on its third Saturday, registering a 70 per cent spike from the previous day. The action drama, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, took its running cume to Rs. 497 crore so far at the Indian box office.

The Rajinikanth starrer will enter the Rs. 500 crore club by EOD today and emerge as the second Tamil film to ever achieve it, after 2.0. The movie will soon surpass 2.0, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film at the Indian box office. Interestingly, it has already bagged No. 1 title at the worldwide box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Jailer 2 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 375.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 104.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. Total Rs. 497.00 cr.

Jailer 2 has smashed over Rs. 192.25 crore in its home state so far. The movie is heading towards the Rs. 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. It has almost exhausted its run in the Telugu states, with the arrival of AK 47 this weekend. The movie raked in around Rs. 88.50 crore in AP/TS and is heading to close its entire run at Rs. 90 crore or so.

The Rajinikanth mania pulled off record numbers in Karnataka and Kerala, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil films. It also performed well in Hindi, despite no release in national chains.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jailer 2 in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 192.25 cr. APTS Rs. 88.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 88.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 75.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 52.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 497.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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