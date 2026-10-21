Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office: Rajinikanth's film emerges fastest Tamil entrant in Rs 500 crore club, grosses Rs 521 crore in just 6 days

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 wreaks havoc at the box office. The Tamil movie emerged as the fastest entrant in the Rs. 500 crore club globally. The movie grossed Rs. 521 crore globally in just 6 days of its theatrical run. Of this, around Rs. 325 crore gross came from the domestic markets alone. The Rajinikanth starrer witnessed a phenomenal run in the foreign markets too, where it fetched over USD 20.65 million (Rs. 196 crore) so far.

With this sort of blockbuster run, Jailer 2 has already surpassed the lifetime cume of Coolie, which had collected Rs. 501 crore in its full run. The movie is currently the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is poised to be the biggest grosser ever in the history of Kollywood. The movie is just Rs. 85 crore short of the original Jailer and Rs. 140 crore short of the incumbent INDUSTRY HIT, 2.0. Now remember, the original Jailer went on to add nearly Rs. 300 crore after its first six days…

The Highest Grossing Kollywood Films of All Time are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 2.0 2018 Rs. 662.00 cr. 2 Leo 2023 Rs. 617.00 cr. 3 Jailer 2023 Rs. 605.00 cr. 4 Jailer 2 2026 Rs. 521.00* cr. & counting 5 Coolie 2025 Rs. 501.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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