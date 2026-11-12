Jailer 2 Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer is an INDUSTRY HIT earning Rs. 800 Cr

Kollywood Industry Hit Jailer 2 has all but concluded its theatrical run, with the film making its digital debut today. As of yesterday, the Superstar Rajinikanth starrer had grossed Rs. 524 crore in India and Rs. 273 crore (USD 28.75 million) in overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to around Rs. 797 crore. The film will still be bringing in some money and is likely going to close at Rs. 800 crore.

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During its box office run, the film completed the trifecta of becoming the top-grossing Kollywood film domestically, overseas, and worldwide. Although, in India, now that we are counting 3D charges, 2.0 will retain its top spot. Either way, the record remains with the Superstar.

The only notable miss for the film is not becoming the top grosser in the home state of Tamil Nadu, where it ranks as the fourth-highest grosser ever. It also stayed below 2.0 in the Telugu states. Those misses were more than offset by an exceptional performance in Karnataka and Kerala, with Karnataka in particular delivering a phenomenal run that exceeded all expectations.

Jailer 2 Emerges Biggest Kollywood Film of All Time: Superstar Rajinikanth's unparalleled dominance continues

The Territorial Breakdown for the Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections of Jailer 2 is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 205.00 cr. APTS Rs. 90.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 94.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 79.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 57.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 526.00 cr. Middle East USD 9,200,000 United States USD 5,875,000 Canada USD 1,450,000 Australia - NZ USD 1,700,000 Malaysia USD 3,850,000 Singapore USD 1,450,000 Sri Lanka USD 850,000 United Kingdom USD 2,350,000 Germany USD 525,000 France USD 400,000 Rest of Europe USD 900,000 Rest of World USD 300,000 OVERSEAS USD 28,850,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 800.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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