Jailer 2 Worldwide Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Rajinikanth flexes superstardom, grosses RECORD Rs 410 crore globally in 4 days

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 wreaks havoc at the box office. As per estimates, the movie collected Rs. 94 crore on its Day 4 (Sunday) after a century on Saturday. The Tamil action drama, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, smashed a banger opening weekend at the worldwide box office, closing at Rs. 410 crore.

That's a record weekend debut for a Tamil film ever. The movie surpassed the previous record holder, Coolie, which had collected Rs. 371 crore in its opening weekend. Interestingly, both the top two titles belong to one man, Rajinikanth.

Estimates suggest a Rs 60 crore day for Jailer 2 on Sunday in India alone, bringing its domestic weekend cume to Rs. 220 crore gross. The movie is showing no signs of stopping in overseas markets too. It amassed a huge USD 20 million i.e., Rs. 190 crore gross in the international markets in just 4 days of its theatrical run.

Jailer 2 is poised to be the biggest grosser ever in the history of Kollywood. The movie is set to get massive traction on Dusshera/Puja holidays on Monday and Tuesday. So if all goes well, the film should be closing in on the Rs. 500 crore mark by then. That would put it just about Rs. 100 crore short of the original Jailer and Rs. 150 crore short of the incumbent INDUSTRY HIT, 2.0. Now remember, the original Jailer went on to add nearly Rs. 300 crore after its first six days…

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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