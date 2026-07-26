Jan Neta Opening Weekend Hindi Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay & Bobby Deol starrer surprises with Rs 9 crore in 4 days

Tamil film Jana Nayagan was released as Jana Neta in Hindi this weekend. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer recorded a surprisingly good opening weekend. Released on Thursday (July 23), the movie opened with Rs. 1.65 crore nett at the Hindi box office. It further registered a 12 per cent spike on day 2 and added Rs. 1.85 crore to the tally, followed by another good spike of 35 per cent on Day 3, which took its three-day cume to Rs. 6 crore nett.

As per estimates, the movie is looking to see another spike today on Day 4 (Sunday) and is expected to collect around Rs. 3 crore. This will take its extended opening weekend cume to Rs. 9 crore nett at the Hindi box office. These figures are commendable for an already delayed and leaked film.

The film is expected to close its first week around Rs. 12 to 13 crore in Hindi. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds in the second week. For the unversed, Jana Neta marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and others.

Day-wise box office collections of Jana Neta at the Hindi box office

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.65 crore 2 Rs. 1.85 crore 3 Rs. 2.50 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore (exp.) Total Rs. 9.00 crore nett.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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