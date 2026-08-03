Jana Nayagan 2nd Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is on verge of entering Rs 300 crore club

Jana Nayagan is performing well at the box office. The movie added Rs. 27.25 crore to the tally in its second weekend, with Sunday contributing around Rs. 12.75 crore. That’s a promising 2nd weekend hold, especially on Saturday and Sunday. The running cume of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer reached Rs. 206 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The 10-day overseas collections of Jana Nayagan reached Rs. 91 crore gross. That summed up its worldwide cume to Rs. 297 crore gross so far. The movie is on the verge of entering the Rs. 300 crore club globally. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to smash over Rs. 335 crore in its full run at the worldwide box office, depending on how it holds in the coming days.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.75 cr. Day 8 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 9 Rs. 10.00 cr. Day 10 Rs. 12.75 cr. India Total Rs. 206 cr. Overseas Rs. 91 cr. Worldwide Rs. 297 cr.

Jana Nayagan performed best on its home turf. It collected around Rs. 127.75 crore in Tamil Nadu so far. The movie is on track to collect around Rs. 140 crore by the end of its full run in the state. Outside its borders, the movie collected Rs. 27.50 crore in Karnataka, Rs. 13 crore from the Telugu states, Rs. 15.75 crore from Kerala while North India contributed nearly Rs. 22 crore to the tally.

That’s a superb performance for a film that was delayed, leaked and was heavily pirated. Furthermore, it garnered an average word-of-mouth. If there were any other actor, this movie would have struggled to collect even Rs. 50-100 crore after facing such challenges.

Territory-Wise Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 127.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 27.50 cr. APTS Rs. 13.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 15.75 cr. North Rs. 22.00 cr. India Rs. 206.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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