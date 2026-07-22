Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's final film grosses Rs 50 crore of pre-sales for opening weekend

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is finally hitting the cinemas this weekend after a long battle with the censor board. The A-rated action drama, directed by H Vinoth, recorded a phenomenal advance booking. As per estimates, the movie grossed over Rs. 50 crore of advances for the opening weekend at the Indian box office.

Of this, around Rs. 30 crore advance was recorded only for the first day. That's a remarkable figure considering the film leaked a couple of months ago, and it is already pirated by a huge number of audiences. It's kind of a re-release since the movie is already available online, that too, in HD prints.

Coming to its Day 1 pre-sales, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer fetched a huge Rs. 18-19 crore from Tamil Nadu, while it grossed around Rs. 7 to 8 crore from Karnataka. That's an encouraging feat for an already delayed and leaked film. It also proves the sheer stardom of Thalapathy Vijay.

Though the movie is already set for a solid opening, it will be interesting to see how it performs over the weekend and then on the weekdays. If it manages to hold well, we might see another Vijay film break and set new box office records.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde , Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and several others in key roles.

The film's music and background score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander , while Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav has overseen the editing.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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