Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer grows well on Saturday, Gross Rs. 108 Cr in 3 days in India

Jana Nayagan saw a very good surge on Saturday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 33 crore approx. This brings its three-day running total at the Indian box office to Rs. 108.25 crore approx. The film should see another growth today, for a four-day extended opening weekend of Rs. 145 crore or so. The film has done well over the weekend; now its upon how it holds on Monday, which will determine how high it can go in full run.

In Tamil Nadu, the film crossed Rs. 20 crore yesterday, which is a rarity even now for films to do Rs. 20 crore on a non-opening day, with a handful of films managing to do that and most of them featuring Vijay in the lead. The film managed to do so despite having mixed reports. Elsewhere, the film saw good growth coming in for the Hindi dubbed version at low levels of collections. Karnataka also saw an uptick, while Telugu states were largely flat.

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to certification issues. During that period, the film leaked online and was widely consumed by its target audience. After months of delay, it finally arrived in cinemas, with its release being officially confirmed only a few days in advance. In many ways, this is functioning as a re-release of a film that a significant part of its audience had already watched. To put up these huge numbers under these circumstances is simply unbelievable and underscores the immense stardom and box-office clout that Vijay possesses.

The film has high costs, most of which go to the star's remuneration. It's unlikely to recover, and it is more of a cutting-the-losses exercise unless the actor takes the hit and absorbs the losses, which is very much likely; then the producer may actually sail through. For the exhibition sector, the film offers a good feeding opportunity for the coming weeks in Tamil Nadu.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jana Nayagan in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 62.00 cr. APTS Rs. 8.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 18.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 9.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 10.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 108.25 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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