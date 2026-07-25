Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer holds well on Friday, Gross Rs. 75 Cr in India in 2 days

Jana Nayagan held well on its second day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 24 crore approx. This brings the two-day running total for the Vijay starrer to Rs. 75 crore approx. The film is going to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark today, with the four-day extended weekend headed for around Rs. 140-145 crore.

The film grossed Rs. 14.50 crore approx in the home state of Tamil Nadu, for the two-day cume of Rs. 42 crore approx. Despite having mixed reports, the film avoided a big drop, putting up a strong second day. There is going to be growth today, with collections likely to be around Rs. 20 crore. The weekend in the state will be Rs. 80 crore plus, keeping it on course to Rs. 100 crore plus final. How much further higher it can go will depend on how it holds on Monday.

There was a drop outside Tamil Nadu, but even here, the hold seems better than The Greatest of All Time, which is somewhat surprising.

On paper, these numbers may not rank among the records typically associated with a Vijay starrer, but the context makes the performance extraordinary. Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to certification issues. During that period, the film leaked online and was widely consumed by its target audience. After months of delay, it finally arrived in cinemas, with its release being officially confirmed only a few days in advance. In many ways, this is functioning as a re-release of a film that a significant part of its audience had already watched. To put up these huge numbers under these circumstances is simply unbelievable and underscores the immense stardom and box-office clout that Vijay possesses.

The film has high costs, most of which go to the star's remuneration. It's unlikely to recover, and it is more of a cutting-the-losses exercise unless the actor takes the hit and absorbs the losses, which is very much likely; then the producer may actually sail through. For the exhibition sector, the film offers a good feeding opportunity for the coming weeks in Tamil Nadu.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jana Nayagan in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 42.00 cr. APTS Rs. 6.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 13.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 7.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 75.25 cr.



Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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