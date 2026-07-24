Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Vijay swan song closes in on Rs. 50 Cr first day in India

Tamil film Jana Nayagan registered a fantastic opening day at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 49-50 crore approx. This compares strongly to the Rs. 52 crore first day of The Greatest of All Time. Depending on where the actuals land, the film will rank as either the sixth or seventh biggest opening day grosser in Kollywood history.

Breaking down the first-day business, the film grossed Rs. 26-27 crore approx in Tamil Nadu, coming in as the eighth highest of all time. The next best was Karnataka, where it brought in over Rs. 10 crore. Kerala did well with Rs. 5 crore approx. The Telugu states and the rest of India contributed decently with Rs.4.25 crore and Rs. 3.25 crore approx, including the dubbed versions.

On paper, these numbers may not rank among the record openings typically associated with a Vijay starrer, but the context makes the performance extraordinary. Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to certification issues. During that period, the film leaked online and was widely consumed by its target audience. After months of delay, it finally arrived in cinemas, with its release being officially confirmed only a few days in advance. In many ways, this is functioning as a re-release of a film that a significant part of its audience had already watched. To put up these huge numbers under these circumstances is simply unbelievable and underscores the immense stardom and box-office clout that Vijay possesses.

The film has high costs, most of which go to the star's remuneration. It's unlikely to recover, and it is more of a cutting-the-losses exercise unless the actor takes the hit and absorbs the losses, which is very much likely; then the producer may actually sail through. For the exhibition sector, the film offers a good feeding opportunity for the coming weeks in Tamil Nadu, while other places are likely to drop.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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