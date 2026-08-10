Jana Nayagan Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer adds Rs 7.25 crore in 3rd weekend, grosses Rs 223 crore in 17 days

Tamil film Jana Nayagan recorded a good hold in its third weekend. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer added Rs. 7.25 crore to the tally in its third weekend, registering a drop of 73 per cent from the previous weekend. The running cume of Jana Nayagan reached Rs. 223.75 crore in 17 days of its theatrical run.

The movie should keep gaining traction and close this week around Rs. 12 to 14 crore or so, which will take its cume to the Rs. 230 crore mark. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will face Vishwanath & Sons from the coming weekend, which is expected to dent its business. Based on current trends, the movie should add Rs. 5-10 crore more to the tally before finishing its full run at Rs. 240 crore gross in India.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.75 cr. Week 2 Rs. 37.75 cr. 3rd Weekend Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 223.75 cr.

The political action drama, directed by H. Vinoth, smashed Rs. 143.75 crore in Tamil Nadu. It is now heading towards the Rs. 150 crore mark. The movie has collected Rs. 28.75 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 16.25 crore from Kerala. It remained dull in Telugu markets, where it grossed just Rs. 13 crore. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 22 crore to the tally.

Overall, it's a promising performance by a film that was leaked, heavily pirated, and garnered poor word-of-mouth. Globally, the movie is heading to close its entire run under the Rs. 350 crore mark.

Territory-Wise Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 143.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 28.75 cr. APTS Rs. 13.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 16.25 cr. North Rs. 22.00 cr. India Rs. 223.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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