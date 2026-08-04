Jana Nayagan Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer maintains strong hold on 2nd Monday, grosses Rs 210 crore in 11 days

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan maintained a strong hold at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 4.25 crore on its second Monday, registering a 5 per cent drop from the previous Friday. That’s a promising trend for a film that was leaked and pirated by a large audience.

The running cume of Jana Nayagan now stands at Rs. 210.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to close this week around Rs. 38 to 40 crore, which will take its total cume to Rs. 220 crore or so.

Globally, the Thalapathy Vijay movie has crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark. If it continues to perform with the same momentum, the movie will make a sum of around Rs. 335 crore or so in its full run.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.75 cr. Day 8 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 9 Rs. 10.00 cr. Day 10 Rs. 12.75 cr. Day 11 Rs. 4.25 cr. India Total Rs. 210.25 cr.

That’s a superb performance for a film that was delayed, leaked and was heavily pirated. Furthermore, it garnered an average word-of-mouth. If there were any other actor, this movie would have struggled to collect even Rs. 50-100 crore after facing such challenges.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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